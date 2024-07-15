Akal Takht summons Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal

Chandigarh: The Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of the Sikh religion, on Monday summoned Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Badal to appear before it within 15 days and submit his reply to the allegations levelled by a group of Akali leaders against him.



A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting of the five High Priests led by Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh in Amritsar.

The summoning of Badal comes in the wake of rebel Akali leaders who sought an apology from the Akal Takht Jathedar for sacrilege incidents during the Akali Dal’s 10-year stint in Punjab from 2007.

The incidents comprise hurting religious sentiments of the Sikh community by self-styled godman and Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh by allegedly performing an imitation of Guru Gobind Singh at the sect's dera in 2007 and sacrilege of the Guru Granth Sahib in 2015.

After facing defeat in the parliamentary polls, the rebels, comprising former MP Prem Singh Chandumajra, former Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) Chief Bibi Jagir Kaur, and former minister Parminder Singh Dhindsa, on July 1 appealed to Giani Raghbir Singh that they "are ready to face any punishment that the Akal Takht may deem appropriate".

In a letter to the Akal Takht Jathedar, they "admitted guilt" over the "mistakes committed" by the party leadership that have "hurt" the Sikh Panth.

The letter had claimed that Sukhbir Badal, now Akali Dal chief, allegedly used his influence to pardon the Dera Sacha Sauda chief in the blasphemy case.

The Akal Takht had pardoned the Dera Sacha Sauda chief in the blasphemy case after a written apology in 2015.

Meanwhile, the Shiromani Akali Dal on Monday said there was no space for those leaders who had launched a programme against the party, saying party workers would not tolerate such elements.

Party leader Daljit Singh Cheema told the media after participating in a series of meetings here that leaders who were allowing themselves to be addressed as rebels of SAD did not attend the meetings even though an open invitation had been sent to all.

"Now when they have launched an agitation against their own party, they are laying claim to hold meetings at the party office here. There is no space for them here."

Cheema said that the party had a constitution and an elected president in Sukhbir Badal. "The President is elected through a democratic process as per laid down norms. The party office is also run as per the guidelines given by the President. You cannot challenge the leadership of the party President and then lay claim to the party office," he added.