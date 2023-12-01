Live
Just In
Akali Dal seeks CBI probe into 'sacrilegious attack' on gurdwara
The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Friday requested Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit to recommend a CBI probe into the "sacrilegious armed attack" on Gurdwara Akal Bunga Sahib in Sultanpur Lodhi "on the orders" of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on November 23, asserting it had hurt the sentiments of the Sikh sangat worldwide.
Briefing the media about the meeting with the Governor, SAD president Sukhbir Badal said "the armed attack on the peaceful sangat at 4 am when it was reciting gurbani has reminded Sikhs of a similar attack on Sri Darbar Sahib in Amritsar in 1984. Sikhs worldwide are outraged and they are now seeking justice for this heinous act".
Giving details of the case, Badal said: "As per sources, the Chief Minister had ordered the police to remove one faction of Nihang Singhs from Gurdwara Akal Bunga Sahib to facilitate a takeover to favour his close friend and head of a rival faction of Nihang Singhs."
"It is even more despicable that the Chief Minister gave this order reportedly in an inebriated condition at night due to which the Kapurthala Police entered the gurdwara premises in the early morning in full combat uniform with assault rifles and indulged in wanton firing."
He said evidence in this regard had been submitted to the Governor.
Badal said the SAD delegation, comprising Balwinder Singh Bhundur, Prem Singh Chandumajra and Daljit Singh Cheema, also apprised the Governor that the "Chief Minister had compounded his crime by forming a Special Investigating Team (SIT) to probe the incident which was headed by the same police officer who had carried out the orders of the Chief Minister."
He said: "In such circumstances only a CBI probe could lay bare the entire conspiracy and culminate in registration of a murder case as well as that for hurting religious sentiments against the Chief Minister as well as the police officers responsible for this ghastly incident."