Akhilesh, Ram Gopal, Shivpal Yadav arrested in Lucknow

Lucknow, Oct 4: Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, party MP Prof Ram Gopal Yadav and former UP minister Shivpal Yadav have been arrested for violation of Section 144 in Lucknow.

Akhilesh Yadav and Prof Ram Gopal Yadav were arrested when they were staging dharna in front of the Samajwadi Party office after being denied permission to go to Lakhimpur, following the violence at a farmers' protest there on Sunday, leaving at least nine dead.

The two leaders have been taken to the Eco Garden along with others workers.

Meanwhile, Shivpal Yadav was arrested from near the Engineering College on Sitapur road while he was on his way to Lakhimpur, and has been brought to the Police Lines under tight security.

Police Commissioner D K Thakur confirmed the arrest of these leaders.