Akhilesh Yadav, Amit Shah Clash Over BJP’s Leadership Delay

A sharp exchange unfolded in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday as Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over its delay in electing a new national president. The discussion, which was centered around the Waqf Amendment Bill, saw Union Home Minister Amit Shah countering Yadav’s remarks with a dig at dynastic politics.

During the debate, Yadav took aim at the BJP, questioning why the party, which claims to be the largest political entity, has yet to appoint a new president. “A party that calls itself the biggest in the world cannot even elect its own national president,” he remarked.

In response, Shah defended the BJP’s internal election process while taking a swipe at opposition parties. “Akhilesh Ji made his remark with a smile, so I will respond in the same manner. In your party, the leadership always comes from the same five family members. But in our party, we have 12-13 crore members who participate in the selection process, so naturally, it takes time,” Shah said.

JP Nadda assumed the role of BJP’s acting president on June 17, 2019, following the Lok Sabha elections. He was formally elected as the party’s 11th national president on January 20, 2020, and has continued in that role since then. Discussions on a successor have been ongoing within the party.

Yadav reiterated his party’s opposition to the Waqf Amendment Bill, alleging that the BJP was seeking to consolidate administrative control. “This Bill is being introduced to take over Waqf properties and make decisions favorable to the ruling party. We have seen how poor administrative choices have created tensions between communities,” he said.

He further criticized the BJP’s policy decisions, referencing past moves such as the removal of Anglo-Indian reservation, the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), and demonetization. “They claimed GST would benefit businesses, yet traders are dissatisfied. They said demonetization would eliminate black money, yet unaccounted cash is still being recovered. Every decision they have made has been politically motivated,” Yadav asserted.