Akhilesh’s nat’l wish may wreck INDIA seat-sharing plans

Lucknow: INDIA alliance’s unity faces another test due to seat allocation between the alliance partners in the upcoming assembly elections in five states.



The Samajwadi Party (SP) is seeking ground in several states to attain national party status. However, there seems to be no inclination for the Congress to cooperate with SP.

Political analysts believe that the SP will participate in the assembly elections in other states also to achieve national recognition. SP is also intensively preparing for assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh, in addition to Uttar Pradesh.

In such a situation, it remains to be seen whether Congress will give any importance to SP in seat distribution in these states for the upcoming elections. The test for the India alliance now will not be only for general elections but for assembly elections too.

In Madhya Pradesh, SP claims to contest on all 230 seats. Ramayan Patel, the SP State President said that their party will participate vigorously in the upcoming assembly elections. They have already announced candidates for seven seats and are prepared to contest all of them.

“Our poll preparations are in full swing for all seats. The decision about alliance with Congress will be made by Akhilesh Yadav. We have organisation units in every district, and also we have legislative assembly coordinators in all districts. We have declared candidates in Sidhi, Rewa, Datia, Singrauli, Chhatarpur, and Bhind districts,” Ramayan Patel said. SP Chhattisgarh President Navin Gupta said that their organisation is strong in the state and are preparing to contest elections in 40 seats.

He said that the organisation is active on the ground, and the decision on an alliance with the Congress will be made by the national leadership. The national president will visit the state to campaign on October 15.

A senior SP leader said that their party is making every effort to ensure that the opposition unity is also reflected in the assembly elections. Therefore, where Congress is in power, they should support the SP.

In 2003, the SP had won seven seats in the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections. SP had fielded candidates on 161 seats out of 230, winning 7 of them.