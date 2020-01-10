Aligarh: Hindutva leaders threaten theatre owners from screening Chhapaak

Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak was not screened in theatres in Aligarh on Friday because a Hindutva outfit opposed it. The outfit put posters threatening those trying to screen the movie must get their "insurance" done.

Reportedly, theatres in Aligarh didn't screen Chhapaak after they received warnings from a Hindutva outfit.

The posters also slammed Chhapaak's lead and producer Deepika Padukone for sympathising with only one side affected by the violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University on January 5. The actress went to meet the students and teachers injured after masked goons entered the university campus and attacked them. JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh was severely injured along with other teachers and students on Sunday night.

The posters contained the names and photos of Pankaj Pandit and Deepak Sharma of Akhand Bharat Hindu Sena at the bottom. The posters claimed Deepika had thrown acid on the face of nationalism. The movie Chhapaak is centred around the life of acid survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

According to the report, Aligarh has four prominent theatres and at least two, Meenakshi and Great Value Mall, had displayed the posters of Chhapaak. The threatening posters were later replaced with that of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.