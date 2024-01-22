All Dwars lead to Ram Lalla

The Uttar Pradesh Government which appears to have dwelled deep into the Vedas, the Ramayana and other scriptures is leaving no stone unturned to recreate the atmosphere of Tretayug.

The Surya pillars installed on the side of the religious path represent the symbol of Lord Rama being a Suryavanshi. The walls being built on the roadsides of Dharma Path on which incidents from the Ramayana period are being depicted, are being decorated with terracotta fine clay mural artefacts that will remind Ram devotees of Tretayug. There are four paths in Ayodhya based on four Vedas.

Treta Yug in Hinduism is the second best of the four yugas. As per Hindu Mythology, there were three Avatars of Vishnu that were seen as the fifth, sixth, and seventh incarnations as Vamana, Parashurama and Rama, respectively, and as per the Hindu belief, the events of the Ramayana took place in Treta Yug.

What is Ayodhya without Dasharth Mahal. Hence the state government has revived the glory of Dashrath mahal. This mahal complex has separate mahals for Kausalya, Sumitra and Kaikeyi. The Mahal will remind people of Lord Shri Ram’s footsteps when he was a toddler and his childlike activities when he is enshrined in his divine and majestic temple on January 22.

There are 15 gates in Ayodhya named after family members of Lord Rama, Nishadraj and Ahilya. These gates recreate the ambience of the Ramayana period. These gates have been named as Nishadraj Dwar, Ahilya Dwar, Ram Dwar, Dasaratha Dwar, Laxman Dwar, Sita Dwar, Ram Setu Dwar, Ashbari Dwar, Hanuman Dwar, Bharat Dwar, Luv Kush Dwar, Sugriva Dwar, Jatayu Dwar and Tulsi Dwar.