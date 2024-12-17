Allow work-from-home to staff: Gurugram DC to private institutions

Gurugram: Gurugram district administration on Tuesday directed private companies in Gurugram to allow work-from-home to their staff in view of the high level of air pollution in the National Capital Region (NCR).

Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar in his order issued under GRAP-4, has said that private and corporate sector companies should allow work from home to their staff till further orders.

"Under the compliance of the restrictions of Grape 4, instructions were given to conduct classes in hybrid mode in all schools except 10th and 12th classes," read the orders.

Kumar has instructed all the concerned departmental officers to strictly implement the restrictions of Grape 4 in relation to the implementation of the fourth phase of Grape in Delhi NCR late on Monday night.

Issuing the advisory in compliance with the instructions from the Air Quality Management Commission, Kumar said that continuous efforts are being made by the district administration to reduce pollution.

The office timings of the government employees have been changed. Under the orders, the employees will come to the office at 9.30 am and will provide their services till 5.30 pm. While the employees to come to the office in all the municipal bodies has been fixed at 8.30 am and the time to return has been fixed at 4.30 pm.

All types of construction activities have been stopped and garbage burning has been banned.

DC, citing the advisory issued by CAQM for citizens in the NCR region, urged that children, the elderly and people suffering from respiratory, cardiac, cerebrovascular or other chronic diseases should avoid outdoor activities.

"These orders will continue until the air quality improves. Companies should take this step and provide their cooperation to the district administration," read the advisory.

Also, under the restrictions of Grape 4, public and private construction and demolition activities including highways and flyovers will be banned in the district. There will be a ban on vehicles carrying construction material on unpaved roads. Burning of garbage in the open will be prohibited, use of polythene and polluting substances will also be banned.



