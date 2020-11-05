Amala Paul's shocking complaint against ex-boyfriend

A couple of months ago, we have heard the news that South siren Amala Paul got married to her longtime boyfriend Bhavninder Singh and the pictures of them went viral on the internet.

But, the 'Raghuvaran B tech' actress stood tight-lipped about the news. Now, on a shocking note, Amala Paul made a legal complaint against Bhavninder Singh. Amala Paul has reportedly filed a defamation suit against her then-boyfriend. She claimed that Bhavninder Singh leaked their private pictures on social media platforms without getting her consent.

Now, with the legal support from the court, Amala Paul is likely to file a case on her ex-boyfriend. However, we have to wait and see if she will file a case or not.