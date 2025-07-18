Live
- Study decodes eye contact for human-robot communication
- Building future-ready youth through practical learning and knowledge exchange
- ‘ICJS 2.0’ aids in improving policing with technology
- Office REITs outperform BSE Realty Index: Report
- Benchmark indices slip into red amid selling in IT shares
- Suggestions, recommendations pour in for VMRDA Master Plan 2041
- Heritage Foods posts Rs 40.54 cr net in Q1
- Nifty expected to be range-bound between 26,300 and 27,500 by year-end: Report
- GVMC bags first rank in ‘Safai Mitra Surakshit Shehar’
- Zonal meeting of ASHA organised
Amarnath Yatra suspended amid heavy rains
Highlights
Jammu: The Amarnath Yatra was suspended on Thursday due to heavy rains in the valley, and after a woman was killed by a shooting stone along the...
Jammu: The Amarnath Yatra was suspended on Thursday due to heavy rains in the valley, and after a woman was killed by a shooting stone along the Baltal route of the yatra in Ganderbal district. Three others were also injured in a landslide along the route on Wednesday.
This is the first time the yatra, which began on July 3, has been suspended from Jammu this year. A dramatic video of a mudslide along the Baltal route has also emerged, showing a large number of people stranded on the track.
In the video, two devotees were seen being swept away by a muddy torrent. They were rescued by people on the track. Many people were also seen holding onto railings installed on the pathway to save themselves from the mudslide.
Next Story