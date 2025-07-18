Amarnath Yatra suspended amid heavy rains

Jammu: The Amarnath Yatra was suspended on Thursday due to heavy rains in the valley, and after a woman was killed by a shooting stone along the Baltal route of the yatra in Ganderbal district. Three others were also injured in a landslide along the route on Wednesday.

This is the first time the yatra, which began on July 3, has been suspended from Jammu this year. A dramatic video of a mudslide along the Baltal route has also emerged, showing a large number of people stranded on the track.

In the video, two devotees were seen being swept away by a muddy torrent. They were rescued by people on the track. Many people were also seen holding onto railings installed on the pathway to save themselves from the mudslide.