American philanthropist slams Modi government over Kashmir issue in WEF

American billionaire philanthropist George Soros slammed the Modi government at the ongoing World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos. He said that nationalism is making headway in India and the "biggest setback" was seen in the subcontinent.

"Nationalism, far from being reversed, made further headway. The biggest and most frightening setback occurred in India where a democratically elected Narendra Modi is creating a Hindu nationalist state, imposing punitive measures on Kashmir, a semi-autonomous Muslim region, and threatening to deprive millions of Muslims of their citizenship," said George Soros.

The billionaire investor also critiqued the Trump government and called the US president an "ultimate narcissist".

He said, "President Trump is a con man and the ultimate narcissist who wants the world to revolve around him. When his fantasy of becoming president came true, his narcissism developed a pathological dimension. Indeed, he has transgressed the limits imposed on the presidency by the Constitution and has been impeached for it."

George Soros stated that he's investing $1 billion into a new university network that the 89-year-old billionaire investor calls the "most important and most enduring project of my life. And I would like to see it realized while I am still around," he said at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.