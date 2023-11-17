Amit Shah Accuses Congress Government In Rajasthan Of Crime, Appeasement, And Corruption

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during a poll rally in Ajmer, strongly criticized the Congress-led government in Rajasthan, alleging that the state holds the undesirable distinction of being at the forefront in terms of crime, appeasement, and atrocities against women and Dalits, as reported by PTI.



Shah accused the Congress of pushing the boundaries of appeasement politics to maintain its vote bank. He emphasized the alarming statistics, stating that Rajasthan stands out as the number one state in corruption, appeasement, rape, cyber-crime, and the inflation index.

Furthermore, Shah contended that the government under Ashok Gehlot treated Rajasthan as its personal "ATM," where leaders from Delhi freely swiped cards to withdraw money. Characterizing this as an abuse of power, Shah asserted that such a government should be ousted from office.

The Home Minister highlighted a gruesome incident, the murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal Teli in Udaipur in June of the previous year. Lal was killed by Riyaz Attari and Ghous Mohammed allegedly for supporting controversial remarks made by former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nupur Sharma concerning Prophet Mohammed. Shah accused the Gehlot government of remaining silent on this incident, asserting that Rajasthan has been turned into a state marred by riots due to their pursuit of vote bank politics.

Expressing concerns about the potential return of the Congress to power in Rajasthan, Shah issued a stern warning that banned organizations like the Popular Front of India (PFI) would thrive, posing a serious threat to the safety of the state.

In a strategic appeal to voters, Shah urged them to consider the broader implications of their vote in the upcoming elections for the 200-member assembly in Rajasthan, scheduled for November 25, with the results slated to be announced on December 3. He emphasized the need for a "double-engine government" under the leadership of Narendra Modi, emphasizing the importance of their vote in shaping the political landscape of the state.