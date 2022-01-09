Amit Shah extends greetings on Prakash Parv of Guru Gobind Singh

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday extended greetings on the Guru Gobind Singh's jayanti and said that he taught the unity against the "anti-national forces". "Guru Gobind Singh Ji, the tenth Sikh Guru and founder of Khalsa Panth, taught unity against unrighteousness and anti-national forces. His sacrifice, courage and teachings will always guide us for the welfare of the nation. Best wishes on the Prakash Parv of Guru Gobind Singh Ji," Shah tweeted in Hindi.





दशम सिख गुरु व खालसा पंथ के संस्थापक सरबंसदानी गुरु गोबिंद सिंह जी ने अधर्म और राष्ट्र विरोधी शक्तियों के विरुद्ध एकता की सीख दी।



उनका त्याग, साहस और शिक्षाएं राष्ट्र-कल्याण के लिए सदैव हमारा मार्गदर्शन करती रहेंगी। गुरु गोबिंद सिंह जी के प्रकाशपर्व की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 9, 2022





Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings on the occasion and said that the Guru's life message gives strength to millions of people. The Prakash Parv of Guru Gobind Singh is being celebrated on January 9 this year.

Born Gobind Rai at Patna Sahib in Bihar, Guru Gobind Singh was the 10th and last of Sikh gurus in human form. He was enthroned at the 'Guru Gaddi' at the age of nine, following the martyrdom of his father, the ninth Guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji. Meanwhile, in view of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has given relaxation to the devotees during the weekend curfew in Delhi, allowing them to offer prayers at Gurudwaras on Sunday.