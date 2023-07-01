Amit Shah greets doctors on occasion of Doctors Day

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Saturday extended his greetings to doctors on the occasion of Doctors Day, saying their unwavering commitment to serving humanity has made a whole lot of difference in the world.

He also extended his gratitude to the chartered accountants on the occasion of CA Day "for keeping the wheels of our economy running through all weather".

"On Doctors Day my heartiest greetings to the doctors, who guard our health and wellbeing