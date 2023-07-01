  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

Amit Shah greets doctors on occasion of Doctors Day

Union Home Minister Amit Shah
x

 Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Highlights

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Saturday extended his greetings to doctors on the occasion of Doctors Day, saying their unwavering commitment to serving humanity has made a whole lot of difference in the world.

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Saturday extended his greetings to doctors on the occasion of Doctors Day, saying their unwavering commitment to serving humanity has made a whole lot of difference in the world.

He also extended his gratitude to the chartered accountants on the occasion of CA Day "for keeping the wheels of our economy running through all weather".

"On Doctors Day my heartiest greetings to the doctors, who guard our health and wellbeing

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X