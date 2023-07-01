Live
- PM Modi advocates digital payments for transparency
- 'If I make 80, that'll be a miracle': Allan Border reveals his Parkinson's disease battle
- ‘Mem Famous’ gets good viewership on its OTT debut
- Ex-Pfizer employee, accomplice from India charged with insider trading in US
- Gujarat High Court to hear Kejriwal's review petition on PM Modi's degree on July 7
- I was feeling a bit nervous: Neeraj Chopra after winning Lausanne Diamond League
- Karnataka High Court dismisses Twitter’s plea with Rs 50L cost
- Non-Twitter users cannot see their favourite celebrity tweets
- Alleged forceful Islamic verses recital by school students on Bakrid sparks row in Karnataka
- Temple visible after 12 years due to deficit rainfall; devotees overjoyed
Amit Shah greets doctors on occasion of Doctors Day
Highlights
Union Home Minister Amit Shah Saturday extended his greetings to doctors on the occasion of Doctors Day, saying their unwavering commitment to serving humanity has made a whole lot of difference in the world.
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Saturday extended his greetings to doctors on the occasion of Doctors Day, saying their unwavering commitment to serving humanity has made a whole lot of difference in the world.
He also extended his gratitude to the chartered accountants on the occasion of CA Day "for keeping the wheels of our economy running through all weather".
"On Doctors Day my heartiest greetings to the doctors, who guard our health and wellbeing
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS