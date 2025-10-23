Amit Shah inaugurates modern MLA residential complex in Gandhinagar

Gandhinagar: Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, on the auspicious occasion of Bhai Dooj, inaugurated the newly constructed residential complex for Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) in Gandhinagar.

The project, developed by the state government’s Roads and Buildings Department, spans 28,576 sq meters in Sector 17 and replaces the earlier accommodations, offering modern, spacious, and well-equipped housing units.

The inauguration was attended by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Assembly Speaker Shankar Chaudhary, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghvi, and Deputy Speaker Jetha Ahir, along with other senior officials and dignitaries.

Each unit features a 3BHK layout -- an office with a waiting area, a servant room, a kitchen, dining room, a living room with a balcony, a dressing room, and two toilets, covering a carpet area of 170.32 sq. meters. All flats are fully furnished and equipped with two lifts per block.

The complex boasts a range of modern amenities, including a large garden, multipurpose hall with 300-person capacity, community hall, gymnasium, swimming pool, canteen/dining hall, indoor game facilities, medical clinic, and provision store. Adequate parking has been provided, with two allotted parking slots per unit (one basement and one on the ground floor), and all internal roads are constructed in RCC.

In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Catch the Rain” and water conservation initiatives, the complex features rainwater harvesting structures, and 600 new trees have been planted across the campus to support environmental sustainability. The project also considers future housing needs: out of 216 units across 12 blocks, 180 units are furnished with fixed and loose furniture, while 36 units have fixed furniture only.

The modern complex marks a significant upgrade from earlier MLA housing, which included one-bedroom units in 1970-71 and two-bedroom flats in Sector 21 built in 1990-91.

Following the inauguration, Amit Shah inspected the complex and expressed satisfaction with its state-of-the-art facilities. The ceremony was also attended by Gandhinagar Mayor Mira Patel, local MLAs, BJP city president Ashish Dave, municipal councillors, senior department officials, and administrative staff.