Amit Shah to inaugurate Rs 146 crore Ahmedabad Police Commissioner’s office on Oct 3

Ahmedabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the newly constructed Ahmedabad Police Commissioner’s Office on October 3.

The inauguration will take place at J.D. Nagarwala Stadium, Police Headquarters, located in Shahibaug. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will be present as the chief guest, along with several dignitaries, including the Minister of State for Home, State Director General of Police, and Ahmedabad Police Commissioner.

This seven-storey building, covering an area of 18,068.45 square meters and constructed at a cost of approximately Rs 146 crore, is equipped with cutting-edge technology aimed at enhancing the functioning of the police force and improving security and law enforcement in Ahmedabad.

The project, which began in 2018, faced delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic but has now been completed with numerous modern facilities.

The newly constructed office features a Police Control Room integrated with an advanced communication network. This will allow for real-time monitoring and rapid response to emergencies.

The building is equipped with modern technologies such as facial recognition systems, video analytics, and a data center to enhance the efficiency of law enforcement.

Additionally, facilities like the emergency call box, public address system, and One City App are also available, providing better coordination and communication between the police and the public.

The office boasts a video wall, video wall controller, software applications under the Nirbhaya Project, and Wi-Fi connectivity throughout the building. A multipurpose hall and three conference rooms, designed for meetings and other official activities, are also provided.

As part of a broader initiative to promote clean energy, the office has installed a rooftop solar system with a capacity of 15 kilowatts, with a larger system of 100 kilowatts in progress. A well-designed parking facility in the basement aims to resolve parking issues faced at the old office, providing ample space for police personnel and visitors.

A Jan Seva Kendra (Public Service Center) has also been established on the ground floor for public convenience, facilitating smooth communication and services. The canteen within the office will be operated by women from the Sakhi Mandal (Self-Help Groups), providing them with employment opportunities.

A gymnasium has been installed on the second floor to promote the health and fitness of police personnel. The office also has centralised air conditioning, CCTV cameras, and fire safety measures across all floors, ensuring a safe and comfortable working environment. A martyrs' memorial and police museum have been built to honour the sacrifices of police personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty.