Amit Shah to review passing out parade at National Police Academy

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will review the passing out parade of the Indian Police Service (IPS) probationers at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) here on February 11.

A total of 195 officer trainees including 29 foreign officer trainees will participate in the parade.

SVPNPA director A.S. Rajan on Thursday revealed the details of the 74 RR batch of the IPS probationers. He said the Union Home Minister would be the chief guest and review Dikshanth Parade.

He said 37 lady officers, which constitute 23 per cent of total strength, would be participating in the Dikshanth Parade.

The parade would be commanded by Shahansha K S, IPS (P) of Kerala Cadre who is the all-round topper in phase 1 of 74 RR, he added.

Six officer trainees from Bhutan, eight from Maldives, five from Nepal and 10 from Mauritius will also pass out from the academy.

The director said the whole 105-week training involved 15 weeks of foundation course training and a 50-week Phase-I Basic Course. This was followed by a 30-week District Practical Training at respective cadres/states and a 10-week Phase-II Basic Course at SVPNPA.

The director also said the Course module was prepared taking into consideration the current job requirements of police officers in India.

Attitude training was given special importance during the course, enabling the officer trainees to develop a more sympathetic and victim-centric approach, he added.

He said the indoor and outdoor exposures included criminal procedure code, IPC and special laws, forensics, information and communication technology, human rights, Yoga, unarmed combat, etc., so that the candidates could develop integrity and dedication towards their job and empathy towards victims.

The director said that for the first time, as a part of SVPNPA MoU with NALSAR, the officer trainees would receive post-graduation degrees and officer trainees from foreign countries would receive Diploma certificates after completing their training.