Amit Shah's Twitter Photo Temporarily Removed Due To "Inadvertent Error"

Twitter's copyright policy states: "In general, the photographer and NOT the subject of a photograph is the actual rights holder of the resulting photograph."

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah's Twitter display picture was on Thursday removed by the microblogging site, in response to a "report from the copyright holder."

Clicking on Mr Shah's display picture on his verified handle showed a blank page with the message: "Media not displayed. This image has been removed in response to a report from the copyright holder."

The image was restored after a while. "Due to an inadvertent error, we temporarily locked this account under our global copyright policies. This decision was reversed immediately and the account is fully functional," a Twitter spokesperson said.

Twitter had recently removed the display picture on the official Twitter handle of BCCI, also citing copyright violation.

