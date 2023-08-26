AM/NS project: Displaced families to be resettled in Narendrapur

Jagatsinghpur: The Rehabilitation and Periphery Development Advisory Committee (RPDAC) meeting for ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel’s (AM/NS) proposed steel project in Paradeep was held here on Thursday. Revenue Divisional Commission (RDC), Central Division, Suresh Chandra Dalai chaired the meeting.

The meeting discussed AM/NS's proposed 7 million tonne integrated steel plant to be established in Paradeep and the company’s proposal to implement the rehabilitation and periphery works of the locality in accordance with Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) policy.

The preliminary survey, conducted by the civil administration, reveals that about 1,476 families are likely to be displaced for the project from Bijayachandrapur, Udayabata and Nuagada villages, including some of its hamlets.

The villagers, who are going to be evacuated, have been asked to lodge their grievances before the district administration within 15 days. After hearing their grievances, the number of displaced families would be notified. The displaced families will be rehabilitated in Narendrapur village on the outskirts of Paradeep.

AM/NS Executive Director Rajiv Bhatnagar presented the project profile of the proposed steel plant. He said 2,100 people would get employment after the inception of the plant and priority would be given to the displaced and local families. Bhatnagar said the company will adhere to R&R policy 2006.

Nuagada Sarpanch Devendra Nath Rout said the land losers should be suitably compensated and rehabilitated.

Collector Parul Patwari said none of the displaced families would be ignored.