After 4th phase, BJP's graph is on downward trajectory: Congress
New Delhi: The Congress on Monday claimed the BJP's graph is on a "relentless downward trajectory" and PM Modi's campaign is getting "more desperate". "With four phases of the elections now concluded... Modi's farewell is now exactly three weeks away," Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X.
"The BJP's graph continues on it is relentless downward trajectory: South mein Saaf; North, West, aur East mein Half," he said, claiming that the BJP will be wiped out in southern states and its strength will reduce to half in other regions. Ramesh said the agenda for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections has been set entirely by the Congress and Rahul Gandhi.
"The PM's campaign is getting ever more desperate.... The ground reality for his party has been so difficult that he has turned on his friends, and for the first time ever, implicitly acknowledged his government's nexus with their businesses," he alleged.