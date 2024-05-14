Vijayawada: Voting sees a surge in urban voters

Vijayawada: For the first time there was tremendous response from urban voters to exercise their franchise, who are seen waiting in queues even before commencement of polling at several polling booths in the state. The first time voters and women voters are seen eagerly waiting in queue to exercise their franchise. Despite increasing temperatures and rainfall at some places, voters are seen waiting in queues to exercise their franchise.

People are seen standing in long queues at several polling booths in the state right from 7 am to exercise their franchise. In spite of violent incidents at several places, including in Palnadu and Rayalaseema regions, voters are seen waiting in queue to exercise their franchise.

Police opened fire in air to quell clashing YSRCP and TDP groups at Brahmanapalli of Chandragiri constituency as the TDP activists prevented the YSRCP activists from indulging in rigging. When both the YSRCP and TDP activists clashed with each other, the police opened fire in air to quell the clashing groups.

In Macharla, TDP activists received injuries when YSRCP activists attacked them. The YSRCP activists allegedly damaged the EVMs and created panic, the polling staff stopped the polling and ran out of polling booth. Meanwhile, the YSRCP activists attacked on TDP candidate Julakanti Brahmananda Reddy’s car with stones at Rentala village. They set a afire to a car in the candidate’s convoy.

The clashes between YSRCP and TDP activists and violence incidents reported in Tadipatri in Anantapur district, Markapuram constituency in Prakasam district, Sri Sathyasai district where the YSRCP activists are said to have attacked TDP activists with stones.