  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Will have to get married soon: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expresses his gratitude to his sister Priyanka Gandhi during a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, at Maharajganj in Rae Bareli on Monday
x

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expresses his gratitude to his sister Priyanka Gandhi during a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, at Maharajganj in Rae Bareli on Monday

Highlights

Rae Bareli: Addressinga rally in Rae Bareli parliamentary constituency for the first time after his nomination, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday...

Rae Bareli: Addressinga rally in Rae Bareli parliamentary constituency for the first time after his nomination, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday faced a familiar query. When is he getting married? Soon, he assured.As he ended his speech, Rahul Gandhi called his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to the front of the dais. Putting his hand on her shoulders and fondly touching her face, Rahul Gandhi expressed his appreciation for her efforts in the Rae Bareli campaign.

“I am touring different parts of the country in the election and my sister is spending time here, a big thanks to her for this,” he said. Priyanka Gandhi then told him to answer the question somebody from the crowd had asked. After a few moments as he tried to find out what the question was, Rahul Gandhi assured it will have to be soon now. “Ab jaldi karni padegi,” he said in Hindi.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X