Live
- Sex scandal: Kumaraswamy labels K’taka Dy CM 'shark'; Shivakumar expresses sympathy for Gowda family
- Govt sells India as a 365-day tourist destination at IMEX Frankfurt
- Assam minister takes potshot against BJP old guards
- Jaipur child suffering from rare disease administered injection worth Rs 17.50 cr
- AWS CEO Adam Selipsky steps down, Matt Garman to head Amazon’s cloud arm
- India Skills Competition 2024 to kick off on May 15
- Viral Sandeshkhali video: Calcutta HC bars police from taking coercive action against BJP leader
- Carrying copy of Constitution, INDIA bloc nominee Manish Tewari files nomination from Chandigarh
- Sagar community celebrates Bhageeratha Jayanti Across the south Indian states.
- Powering Amethi-Raebareli campaign: Cong invokes Gandhi family’s 100-year-old ties with pocket boroughs
Just In
Will have to get married soon: Rahul
Rae Bareli: Addressinga rally in Rae Bareli parliamentary constituency for the first time after his nomination, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday...
Rae Bareli: Addressinga rally in Rae Bareli parliamentary constituency for the first time after his nomination, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday faced a familiar query. When is he getting married? Soon, he assured.As he ended his speech, Rahul Gandhi called his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to the front of the dais. Putting his hand on her shoulders and fondly touching her face, Rahul Gandhi expressed his appreciation for her efforts in the Rae Bareli campaign.
“I am touring different parts of the country in the election and my sister is spending time here, a big thanks to her for this,” he said. Priyanka Gandhi then told him to answer the question somebody from the crowd had asked. After a few moments as he tried to find out what the question was, Rahul Gandhi assured it will have to be soon now. “Ab jaldi karni padegi,” he said in Hindi.