Candidates keep their fingers crossed as future is stored in EVMs

Visakhapatnam: Afterthe completion of extensive campaigning, the polling exercise came to a close on Monday.

However, who is going to win in the largest democratic battle is securely encapsulated in the electronic voting machines (EVMs).

As soon as the Election Commission issued notification for general elections wherein the Andhra Pradesh election was scheduled in the fourth phase, candidates commenced campaigning as if there was no tomorrow. Compared to the previous election, expenses multiplied manifold for the candidates as there was considerable time left before the polls and announcement of the notification. Candidates utilised the time well for the campaigning purpose. From ironing clothes to slicing meat at stalls, supplying tea to frying bajjis at eateries and reaching out to communities, candidates went all out to draw the attention of voters in their favour.

This apart, many of them took up development works in their respective constituencies at a faster pace. A couple of days before the conclusion of campaigning, the candidates shifted their focus to distribute money, gifts and goodies to the voters. Even as gifts and cash pour in from candidates, how far the voters would extend their support to the candidates will have to be seen on June 4. Seeking divine intervention, the candidates visited temples, churches, Gurudwaras and mosques to offer prayers. What turns out to be surprising is the increased voters’ turnout in most of the districts across Andhra Pradesh. But the debate now is over which party would be benefitted from the increased poll percent. In Visakhapatnam parliamentary constituency, 59.39 poll percent was registered by 6 pm, while 69.03 percent was registered in Anakapalli. It’s likely to go up to 10 to 15 percent by the end of the day.

Political analysts, however, predict that participation of the voters would normally rise when there is anti-incumbency factor. An apparent surge in the postal ballot turnout was the first indication the TDP opine that the voters were in favour of the alliance parties.

Further, the Opposition party leaders mentioned that the same trend continued in the 2024 polls as well. But, both the YSRCP as well as BJP-TDP-JSP candidates exude confidence that they are sure to taste success in the 2024 polls.