Amritpal Singh Got Arrested From Punjab's Moga

Amritpal Singh, a pro-Khalistan propagandist and the leader of the Waris Punjab De (WPD) group, was detained on April 23 by Punjab Police in Moga on suspicion of violating the National Security Act (NSA). A month after the authorities began a severe crackdown on him and his group, Amritpal was arrested.



A tweet from the Punjab police department's official account confirmed that Amritpal Singh was detained in Moga, Punjab, on Sunday. The police advised people to uphold peace and harmony, to never spread false information, and to always check information before sharing it.

Amritpal will probably be brought to the major jail in Dibrugarh, Assam. Eight members of Amritpal's group have so far been transferred to the jail in Dibrugarh. They have all been reported to the NSA.

The Punjab Police detained 78 people on March 18 and began looking for Amritpal in connection with other criminal cases. Almost three weeks had passed since Amritpal's supporters stormed the Amritsar police station in Ajnala and demanded the freedom of one of his assistants, Lovepreet Toofan.Amritpal has been charged with offences under the Indian Penal Code, including attempting to murder someone, attacking police officers, and causing impediments to their legal performance of their duties.