Amritpal Singh's Close Aide Arrested

Papalpreet Singh, a close associate of Waris Punjab De leader Amritpal Singh, was taken into custody on Monday. When Punjab Police began a huge raid on Waris Punjab De on March 18, Papalpreet Singh was with the radical Sikh leader as he evaded the police dragnet. As they avoided being pursued by the police, Amritpal and Papalpreet travelled together while switching automobiles.



According to CCTV evidence, they left Punjab and travelled to Haryana and likely Delhi before returning to Punjab. Ahead of the Baisakhi celebrations and reports that Amritpal Singh was likely to turn himself in, the Punjab Police increased their vigilance throughout the province. The authorities are now closer to finding Amritpal Singh, who is said to be hiding in Punjab, thanks to Papalpreet's detention.

On Monday, Punjab Police Chief Gaurav Yadav visited the Golden Temple and declared that anyone wanted by the law will be apprehended by the police and that it is preferable for them to submit to the law. The director general of police stated that religious facilities shouldn't be used for personal reasons in response to suggestions that Amritpal may have sought refuge there. He said, "Religious places should not be abused."