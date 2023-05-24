Live
- Ensure success of CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to Pathikonda: Collector Dr G Srijana
- Rangareddy: BJP leaders visit market yard in Shadnagar
- Hyderabad: World can learn from success of Kaleshwaram project said American Society of Civil Engineers
- Hyderabad: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad made greater strides in the last two years, says VC Prof Katta Narasimha Reddy
- Hyderabad: Eminent economist visits Hyderabad to strengthen partnerships in India
- Kerala Governor signs ordinance
- Hyderabad: Telangana Biodiversity Board observes International Day for Biological Diversity 2023
- Guntur: Minister Vidadala Rajini assures funds for Varikipudisela LIS
- Amul’s entry into TN threatens Aavin’s monopoly
- Plea in SC against TN’s decision to build 134- feet tall ‘pen’ statue on Marina
Amul’s entry into TN threatens Aavin’s monopoly
Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers Union and the “milkman of the state” Aavin will soon lose their monopoly in milk procurement in the...
Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers Union and the “milkman of the state” Aavin will soon lose their monopoly in milk procurement in the state with the arrival of the national milk major Amul to Tamil Nadu.
Amul has already established a plant in Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh and milk procured from Vellore is being routed to this plant.
Amul has already announced formation of milk collection centres in Tiruvannamalai, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Vellore and Tiruvallur districts of the state through Self Help Groups (SHGs) and cooperatives at the village.
Presently 3,000 litres of milk is procured from Vellore district by Amul and it is planning to increase the procurement to 30,000 litres per day. At present, the Vellore district is supplying 1,75,000 litres per day to Aavin but Amul is slowly but steadily increasing the procurement.
The national dairy major is setting up another milk plant in Sri City which is just 30 km from the Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border and this would also lead to more procurement of milk from Erode, Tiruvannamalai and Salem districts of Tamil Nadu which have been hitherto supplying to Aavin.
Interestingly Aavin pays Rs 32 to 34 for a litre of milk procured from farmers but Amul is giving Rs 36 per litre and collection agents are provided 50 paise per litre on the spot. This is a more attractive proposition to the milk agents who are instrumental in procuring and arranging milk presently to Aavin and Amul is slowly entering into Tamil Nadu through such attractive measures.
Aavin officials while speaking to IANS said that political intervention is required to prevent this entry by Amul and want a backlash to be given to the national milk major just like Karnataka had opposed Amul poaching into the market of Nandini, the Karnataka milk major.