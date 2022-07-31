An Activist From Delhi Took Initiative To Promote Blood Donation

Kiran Verma, a social activist who started a 21,000-kilometer walk from Thiruvananthapuram to promote blood donation in December of last year, arrived in Tiruchi over the weekend and is now travelling to Chennai after making stops in Thanjavur, Puducherry, and Vellore.

Mr. Verma, who is headquartered in Delhi and is a blood donor himself, founded both One Meal, a feeding programme that provides unlimited meals for just ten rupees in the capital, and Simply Blood, an online blood donation platform.

His journey which is anticipated to extend until 2025, will primarily focus on putting an end to blood-related fatalities. In a recent post, he shared a post explaining and mentioned that around it had been around seven months since he is been walking all across India to spread awareness of blood donation. Till now he had met 500,000 people and more than 10,000 people have donated blood to support his #21000kmsWalk.









Mr. Verma stated that the increased awareness of the blood donation concept was the reason he chose to begin his tour from southern India. Southerners are more educated and more open to the notion of donating blood. As seen by the sheer number of educational and religious organisations running camps to provide medical aid, it is ingrained in the culture here. Additionally, walking is more enjoyable here in the winter.