Annual Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra Begins In Puri, Odisha; President Murmu to Attend

The annual Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra commenced in the coastal pilgrim town of Puri, Odisha, on Sunday. This year's festival will span two days, a first since 1971.



President Droupadi Murmu will join the yatra, accompanied by lakhs of devotees. Special arrangements have been made by the Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi-led Odisha government for her visit.

Typically a single-day event, this year’s Rath Yatra will extend over two days due to specific celestial alignments.

Rath Yatra is a significant Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Jagannath, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu. During the festival, idols of Lord Jagannath, along with his siblings Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra, are placed on grand chariots and pulled by devotees through the streets. The procession starts at the Jagannath Temple and concludes at the Gundicha Temple, covering about 3 kilometers.

In a break from tradition, some festival rituals will be completed in one day. These include 'Nabajouban Darshan' and 'Netra Utsav,' typically conducted before the Rath Yatra. 'Nabajouban Darshan' signifies the youthful appearance of the deities after they remain indoors for 15 days due to the 'Anasara' ritual post 'Snana Purnima.' Before this, 'Netra Utsav' involves repainting the deities' eyeballs.

The Odisha government has made extensive arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the festival. Puri Collector Siddharth Shankar Swain confirmed that all rituals are proceeding as planned with the cooperation of all stakeholders.

Puri Superintendent of Police Pinak Mishra reported that 180 platoons of security personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order. AI-based CCTV cameras have been installed at key locations, including Badadanda, the festival's main venue.

Special security measures are in place for President Murmu's visit, with a VIP zone for dignitaries and a buffer zone for the President. A dedicated team led by a senior SP rank officer will oversee her visit.

Anticipating a crowd of 10 to 15 lakh, the fire service department has deployed 46 modern fire tenders across the town and along the sea beach.