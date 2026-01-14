Another astroturf hockey ground sought

Jharsuguda: Former Jharsuguda Additional District Magistrate Pradeep Kumar Sahu inspected the ongoing construction of the astroturf field at the Jharsuguda Hockey Stadium. Accompanied by newly appointed District Sports Officer Amarit Acharya and Hockey Association Odisha vice-president Jeeban Mohanty, Sahu interacted with the coaches and assessed the stadium’s infrastructure. He emphasised the need for an additional turf field to facilitate hosting national level hockey matches in Jharsuguda. Sahu directed the officials to submit a proposal for the second turf. He held a detailed discussion covering the stadium gallery, the VIP seating and the player areas. Sahu also held discussions with former Executive Engineer Ashish Kumar Lenka and inspected the upper section of the office building.

Pradeep Sahu’s initiative in 2021 resulted in the creation of a district hockey club, with a primary focus on developing the sport. While the district had no existing hockey ground, the direct efforts of then District Magistrate Saroj Kumar Samal and Pradeep Sahu facilitated the launch of an astroturf hockey ground project at H Katapali in April 2022. The hockey ground, located near Katapali College, Katapali School, Adarsh School and Navodaya Vidyalaya, will benefit players from Brajrajnagar. The astroturf installation is expected to be completed next month. Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari had provided hockey equipment to 10 schools in the district, following efforts by Pradeep Sahu.