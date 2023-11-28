Another NEET aspirant commits suicide in Kota

Jaipur: In yet another case of suicide, a 19-year-old student from West Bengal preparing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) in Kota killed himself, officials said on Tuesday.

According to the officials, the victim was identified as Forid, who had come to Kota from West Bengal a year ago and had been coaching for the NEET

The incident took place on Monday evening in Waqf Nagar under the Dadabari police station limits.

The body is currently in the MBS Hospital mortuary.

The reason for the drastic step remains unknown

According to the police, the victim lived in a shared rented accomodation in Waqf Nagar, where all the students hail from West Bengal.

The students said that Forid attended coaching on Monday and they had lunch together.

When Forid did not come out of the room at around 7 p.m., the students in the house started calling him.

When he failed to respond, they informed the landlord, the police said.

The police also arrived at the spot and broke upon the door of the room, only to find Forid hanging from a noose.

He was rushed to the nearest hospital, but was declared dead on arrival.

This is the 26th suicide of this year in Kota.

The state government had formed a committee regarding suicide cases of coaching students.

The committee had given several reasons for the drastric step.