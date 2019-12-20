Anti-CAA protests: Bhim Army's Chandrashekhar Azad detained at Jama Masjid

New Delhi: Bhim Army led by chief Chandrashekhar Azad has started protesting near New Delhi's Jama Masjid against the amended Citizenship Act despite the police not giving permission. Carrying tricolour flags, the protesters raised slogans against the new law that is being touted as anti-Muslim. More than 500 people are inside the mosque while thousands are outside the gate, in the market sitting on the roads and raising slogans. Bhim Army's Chandrashekhar Azad has been detained by the police at the Jama Masjid on the holy day of 'Jumma' where prayers are said by the Muslim community on Friday. Delhi Police has been using drones to monitor the situation at the Jama Masjid.

Hundreds of protesters have been booked for taking part in protests across the country against the Act on a single day. The situation in Uttar Pradesh is tense in the wake of violence in Lucknow and Sambhal. One has been killed in police firing in BJP-led UP. The Uttar Pradesh Police has also arrested over 350 people in connection with the protests. In Delhi, prohibitory orders have been imposed in 12 police station areas of northeast Delhi. Two have been killed in police firing at Mangaluru, post which the police said the situation is under control.

Post Friday prayers, protests have broken out at Charminar in Hyderabad as well. The Mecca Masjid at Old City witnesses thousands of worshipers come into the mosque every week on 'Jumma' or Friday.