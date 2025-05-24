Anti-terrorist operation continues in Kishtwar

Jammu: Joint security forces continued anti-terrorist operations on Friday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district, even as no fresh firing exchanges were reported from the area.

The security forces launched the operation against a group of 3 to 4 terrorists reportedly hiding in the Singhpora Chatroo area of Kishtwar district Thursday morning.

One soldier was martyred in the encounter between the joint forces and the terrorists, while two other soldiers were injured.

Army’s Nagrota headquartered White Knight Corps said on X on Friday, “In a solemn ceremony, Chief of Staff @WhiteKnight_IA paid tribute to #Braveheart Sep Gaykar Sandip Pandurang, who made the supreme sacrifice in the finest traditions of the #IndianArmy.

“His courage and #sacrifice will inspire generations of soldiers”.

Officials said on Friday that firing stopped Thursday evening, and there has been no exchange of fire thereafter.

“A massive search operation was launched jointly by the Special Operations Group of J&K Police, the Army and paramilitary forces to track down the terrorists hiding in the dense forest. Additional troops have been inducted, and operations are ongoing to neutralise the terrorists,” officials said.

The J&K Director General of Police (DGP), Nalin Prabhat, also visited the Singhpora-Chatroo area where a major anti-terrorism operation is currently underway.

“The DGP personally visited the dense forests and mountainous terrain, encouraged the deployed personnel, and issued directions to ensure that all terrorists involved are dealt with strictly and brought to justice,” said an official.

He said DGP Prabhat lauded the synergy among all security agencies and reaffirmed the unwavering commitment of the Jammu and Kashmir Police to maintaining peace and order in the region through sustained and focused operations.