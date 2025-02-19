Appoint Dalit MLA as leader of opposition in Delhi: Swati Maliwal to Kejriwal

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Wednesday wrote a letter to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal, demanding that a Dalit MLA be made the leader of opposition (LoP) in the Delhi Assembly.

Maliwal’s request comes at a time when discussions are underway regarding the formation of the opposition leadership in Delhi after the recent elections.

In her letter, Maliwal expressed hope that Kejriwal is doing well and focusing on his health and peace of mind after the Delhi election results.

She also reminded him of a promise made during the 2022 Punjab elections, where Kejriwal had vowed to appoint a Dalit Deputy Chief Minister if the AAP won the election. However, Maliwal pointed out that this promise has not been fulfilled even after three years.

"You will recall that during the Punjab elections of 2022, you promised that after winning, we would appoint a Dalit Deputy Chief Minister. It is unfortunate that even after three years, this promise remains unfulfilled," said Maliwal.

She further emphasised that now, with the need to appoint the Leader of Opposition in Delhi, it would be an ideal opportunity for Kejriwal to make good on his earlier commitment.

She urged him to "appoint a Dalit MLA from the party as the Leader of Opposition in Delhi".

Maliwal stressed that the appointment of a Dalit as the LoP would not just be a political decision but also a significant step toward fulfilling the core values of equality and justice that the AAP claims to stand for.

She urged Kejriwal to prove that his party is committed to implementing the politics of equality and justice in practice, not just in words.

"I urge you to stand by your promise this time and show that you do not just talk about equality, but actually implement it," she wrote.

Maliwal advised Kejriwal to avoid repeating the failure to deliver on promises made in Punjab and to make this historic decision for Delhi.

Meanwhile, the swearing-in ceremony of the new Chief Minister and cabinet ministers of Delhi is set to take place at the Ramlila Maidan on Thursday. The BJP won the Delhi Assembly election nearly a fortnight ago by bagging 48 seats in the 70-member Assembly.

The AAP, which ruled Delhi for 10 years, could win just 22 seats as several of its top leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain and Saurabh Bharadwaj, lost in their respective constituencies. The Congress party failed to secure a single seat for the third consecutive time.



