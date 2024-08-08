Appropriation Bill tabled in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday introduced the Appropriation (No 2) Bill 2024 in the Rajya Sabha which authorises certain sums out of the Consolidated Fund of India for services in 2024-25.



Sitharaman also introduced the Jammu & Kashmir Appropriation (No 3) Bill, 2024 in the Upper House. The Lok Sabha passed the two legislations last week. Initiating the discussion on the bills, Digvijaya Singh of Congress stated that the focus of the government should be on reducing the disparity between rich and poor, tackling price rise and generating employment.



Attacking the NDA government, Singh said that for the last decade the government has just worked for the benefit of big corporations. He stated that household savings have come down in the country signalling that poverty is on the rise. He said that while price increase is there, earnings remain at the same level as was the case 10 years ago. “The number of billionaires has risen the most during the Modi government. Poor have become poorer, the rich have become richer,” Singh stated. He also advocated levying a 2 per cent wealth tax on the top 300 rich families in the country.

Singh also asked the Finance minister to make all cancer treatment drugs and machines involved in the treatment free from customs duty. He also sought doing away with the 18 per cent GST on health insurance. Derek O’Brien of TMC also asked the Finance minister to roll back 18 per cent GST on health insurance and life insurance. “This was a provision introduced in 2017. Our humble appeal to the FM through you. No one saw this maybe from 2017 to 2024. In the last two weeks it has been brought up in Parliament.