Are we rabbits? Renuka flays Bhagwat's ‘3 children’ advice

Are we rabbits? Renuka flays Bhagwats '3 children' advice
New Delhi: In a snappy response to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's remarks on India's declining population growth and his advice to every couple to produce...

New Delhi: In a snappy response to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's remarks on India's declining population growth and his advice to every couple to produce at least three children, Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury pointed to unemployment and said no one is ready to marry off their daughters to jobless men.

She also asked, "Are we rabbits that we will keep reproducing?" The Rajya Sabha member said, "The unemployed men in the country cannot get married because no one is willing to fix their daughters' wedding with a jobless man.

They don't have jobs. How will they take care (of their partners)? There is no money. Elderly parents are working and looking after their children. And he is saying produce more children. Are we rabbits that we will keep reproducing? Those who are talking, how many children can they bring up? What is their experience? We know."

