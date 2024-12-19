  • Menu
Armed force to protect wildlife in Similipal

The Odisha government has set up a dedicated company of Armed Police Reserve (APR) force to strengthen wildlife protection in Similipal Tiger Reserve.

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has set up a dedicated company of Armed Police Reserve (APR) force to strengthen wildlife protection in Similipal Tiger Reserve. The APR force, with 131 personnel, will form a joint task force, said a notification. The purpose of this force is to bolster anti-poaching efforts, protect wildlife and forest resources and maintain law and order within the reserve,

"Government of Odisha has created one dedicated Company of Armed Police Constabulary for strengthening of protection measures in Similipal Tiger Reserve, Mayurbhanj. One of its kind in the entire country," former principal chief conservator of forests (PCCF) Susanta Nanda posted on X.

There is a Special Rhino Protection Force (SRPF) for protection of one-horned rhinoceroses in Kaziranga National Park in Assam.

