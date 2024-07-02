Arms & ammunition recovered in J&K's Kupwara

Srinagar: Security forces recovered arms, ammunition and explosives on Tuesday in J&K’s Kupwara district.

Police said that police, the Army and the BSF in a joint operation in the general area of Nangari forests in Dardpora village of the district recovered a significant cache of arms, ammunition and explosives.

“The search operation yielded the recovery of a heavy quantity of warlike stores, which include, eight AK Magazines, 445 live AK rounds, one pistol, three pistol magazines, 13 live pistol rounds and one hand grenade.

“The search operation is continuing in the area,” police said.

Security forces are aggressively engaged in dismantling the terrorist ecosystem, including its cadres and sympathisers, to usher in complete peace in the union territory.