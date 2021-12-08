  • Menu
Army Chopper Crash: Union cabinet meeting convened, Rajnath Singh to give a statement in parliament

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Highlights

The Union Cabinet has met urgently as soon as it was learned that a helicopter carrying Bipin Rawat had crashed in Tamil Nadu. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a high-level review on the helicopter crash after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh briefed Modi on the details of the accident.

Rajnath Singh will make a statement in Parliament about the accident after the cabinet meeting. On the other hand, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin inquired about helicopter crash and ordered officers to take part in relief operations.

An IAF MI-17 helicopter carrying Chief of Defense Staff Bipin Rawat crashed in a forest area at Coonoor. Four people are reported dead so far in the crash. As soon as the army became aware of the danger, it rushed to the scene and launched a rescue operation. Three officers who were seriously injured in the crash were evacuated to a Wellington base. It is learned that Bipin Rawat was also among them.

A total of 14 people were on board the helicopter at the time of the accident. Among them is Bipin Rawat's wife Madhulika was also present. The Indian Air Force has officially confirmed the accident and ordered for an inquiry.

