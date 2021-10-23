Army deploys Pinaka, Smerch rocket systems 

Guwahati: The Indian Army on Friday displayed the Pinaka and Smerch multiple rocket launcher systems in Assam. These systems ensure the delivery of a very high volume of firepower in a short span, an official said.

"Pinaka and Smerch multi rocket launcher systems are designed to fire a variety of ammunition. Quick reaction time and higher accuracy of these systems ensure delivery of very high volume of firepower on critical and time-sensitive enemies in a short time," according to Lt Col Sarath, Battery Commander.

Pinaka is a multibarrel rocket launch (MBRL) system. It has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The system integrates state-of-the-art technologies for delivering superior combat performance.

The Smerch launcher is a very potent weapon in the arsenal of the Indian artillery. It can fire up to the range of 90km. It can fire 12 rockets in 40 seconds, said Battery Commander Major Srinath. An advanced version of the DRDO-developed Pinaka rocket was successfully flight tested from Integrated Test Range, Chandipur off the coast of Odisha on November 4, 2020.