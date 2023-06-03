Arrest Brij Bhushan by June 9: Farmers’ warning

Chandigarh: Farmers and representative of Khap panchayats, expressing solidarity with the protesting wrestlers in Delhi, on Friday gave the BJP government in the Centre an ultimatum to arrest WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is accused of sexually harassing female grapplers, by June 9 or prepare for a larger protest. A collective and unanimous decision in this regard was taken at the ‘mahapanchayat' held in Haryana's Kurukshetra town on the future strategy of wrestlers' protest.

A day earlier a ‘mahapanchayat’ was held in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar where it was decided that a delegation would meet President Droupadi Murmu to seek justice for the wrestlers.

In Kurukshetra, khap panchayats (community courts) of Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi were gathered to seek justice. Addressing a huge gathering, Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait warned the Central government that if no action is taken against Brij Bhushan by June 9, they will hold a larger protest along with wrestlers.

“We have taken a decision that the government must address the grievances of wrestlers and he should be arrested otherwise we will go with wrestlers to Jantar Mantar, Delhi, on June 9 and will hold panchayats across the nation,” he said.