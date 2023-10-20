Arrests Made In Delhi's Shakarpur Sexual Assault Case Of Bangladeshi Nationals

In a troubling incident that occurred on October 17 in the Shakarpur area of Delhi, three individuals have been apprehended in connection with the sexual assault of two Bangladeshi nationals. The victims, both belonging to the LGBTQ+ community, were targeted by a group of assailants, including one person known to them.



The Delhi Police acted swiftly upon receiving a Police Control Room (PCR) call, resulting in the arrest of three suspects implicated in the case. In response to the complaint, a team of 20 police personnel from the Shakarpur Police Station initiated a thorough investigation into the matter. To piece together the events surrounding the incident, the police teams meticulously reviewed footage from approximately 50 nearby surveillance cameras, successfully tracing the accused individuals.

The three arrested suspects have been identified as Devashish Verma, aged 20, Surjeet, aged 21, and Aryan, also known as Golu, aged 20. However, two other individuals allegedly involved in the assault are still being sought by the authorities.

The assault took place as both victims were attending a Ram Lila event, a traditional form of storytelling through dramatic performances. One of the accused, who was acquainted with one of the victims, arrived at the event with a group of friends. It was during this gathering that the accused individuals learned about the victims' sexual orientation as a gay couple. Subsequently, they allegedly subjected the victims to a sexual assault, as reported by the police.



A case has been registered against all five accused under sections 323 (causing hurt), 377 (unnatural offenses), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. The authorities are actively pursuing the remaining two suspects to bring them to justice for their alleged involvement in this distressing incident.

