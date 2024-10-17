Live
Just In
Arunachal home to 36 snow leopards
Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh is home to 36 snow leopards, according to a survey. The survey by the Department of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (DoEFCC), in collaboration with the WWF-India was released by Arunachal Pradesh Forest minister Wangki Lowang on Tuesday. The report provides the first-ever scientifically robust estimates of the snow leopard population and density in Arunachal Pradesh.
The report provides a baseline of the state of snow leopards in Arunachal Pradesh to establish a long-term monitoring plan for the species. The snow leopard (Panthera uncia) is the apex predator of the trans-Himalayas. It also has a high significance in the local folklore, culture and traditions of the Himalayan communities that share space with this species. In 2008, the government of India launched a flagship project called the project snow leopard to conserve and safeguard the unique natural heritage of high-altitude wildlife populations and their habitats by promoting conservation through participatory policies and actions.
This is a significant recognition that the unique cultures, traditions and livelihoods of the mountain communities are closely linked with these landscapes, and they have a stewardship role to play in conserving them.