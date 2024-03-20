Arvind Kejriwal Challenges Enforcement Directorate Summons In Delhi Excise Policy Money Laundering Case

The ongoing legal battle between Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case has escalated with Kejriwal challenging the summons issued to him by the ED in the Delhi High Court. Kejriwal, who has repeatedly skipped the summons, has termed them as "invalid" and "illegal." The recent summons, asking him to appear before the agency on March 21, has prompted Kejriwal to file a challenge petition, scheduled for hearing on March 20 before a bench of Justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Manoj Jain.



The case revolves around alleged corruption in formulating and executing the city government's excise policy for 2021-22, which was later scrapped. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) initiated an FIR following a recommendation by Lt Governor VK Saxena, alleging corruption, which led to a subsequent money laundering probe by the ED. Both agencies claim irregularities in the modification of the Delhi excise policy and allege undue favors were extended to license holders.

Kejriwal's name has been mentioned multiple times in charge sheets filed by the ED, alleging that the accused were in contact with him for formulating the excise policy. However, Kejriwal has consistently refused to appear before the ED, leading to legal confrontation.

In a related development, AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh are currently in judicial custody in connection with the case. Additionally, the ED recently arrested BRS leader K Kavitha on March 15 after conducting raids at her residence in Hyderabad. She has been remanded to ED custody for interrogation until March 23.

Despite the legal back and forth, the case continues to unfold, with Kejriwal's challenge against the summons adding another chapter to the ongoing legal saga surrounding the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case.