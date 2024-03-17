Arvind Kejriwal Receives Ninth ED Summons In Money Laundering Probe: Skips Eight Previous Summonses

The ongoing saga involving Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken a new turn as the ED issued its ninth summons to him in a money laundering probe related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy case. The summons instructed Kejriwal to join the investigation on March 21, marking yet another chapter in a series of summons that Kejriwal has previously chosen to skip.

Kejriwal's absence from the preceding eight summonses has stirred controversy, with the ED pressing him to participate in the probe regarding purported discrepancies in the Delhi Excise Policy. This development comes in the wake of Kejriwal's appearance before the Rouse Avenue court in Delhi in response to the ED summons case. During this appearance, the court granted him bail, marking his first physical appearance in connection with the case, as he had previously attended via video conferencing.

The ED's actions have been met with resistance from Kejriwal, who has consistently denounced the summonses as illegal and politically motivated. This sentiment was echoed in the recent court proceedings where Kejriwal was directed to furnish bonds amounting to Rs 15,000 each. Upon compliance, he was granted bail by Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Divya Malhotra of Rouse Avenue Courts.

The matter is now scheduled for further hearings, with the court listing it for April 01. During the upcoming proceedings, the court will consider Kejriwal's application under Section 207 of CrPC, requesting the supply of the police report and other pertinent documents. The court has instructed the ED to respond to Kejriwal's application, thereby setting the stage for further legal deliberations in this ongoing legal saga.