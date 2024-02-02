Ashneer, wife move High Court challenging Look Out Circular

New Delhi : Payment app BharatPe’s former MD Ashneer Grover and his wife on Thursday approached the Delhi High Court seeking quashing of the Look Out Circular (LOC) issued against them in connection with the investigation in a cheating and forgery case. Justice Subramonium Prasad, before whom the matter came up for hearing, listed it for May 8 saying the investigation in the case registered by the Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) is at a nascent stage. “It is too hot in the day for this court to intervene now. Come after sometime. The investigation is at a nascent stage and they will take some time to investigate,” the high court said.

It further said that at this juncture, it will not be correct to say that the LOC is completely unjustified. As an interim relief, Grover and his wife Madhuri Jain Grover have sought suspension of the LOC issued against them with a further direction to the authorities not to interfere with or prevent their right to travel abroad.

The court asked the authorities concerned to consider the application of the two petitioners for permission to travel abroad for two days. It also noted that Grovers’ plea seeking quashing of the FIR lodged by the EOW is also pending in the high court. The counsel representing the Grover couple submitted that they have cooperated with the investigation and there are multiple proceedings against them.