Ashok Chavan quits Congress
Mumbai: In a setback to the Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan resigned from the grand old party on Monday, amid speculation that he may join the BJP. Chavan's exit from the Congress came days after senior Maharashtra Congress leaders Baba Siddique and Milind Deora quit the party.

