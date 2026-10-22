Ashok Gehlot condemns removal of over 70 photographs from Raihan Vadra’s exhibition at Bikaner House

Jaipur: Former Rajasthan Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot, has criticised the removal of over 70 photographs from an exhibition by artist Raihan Vadra at Bikaner House in New Delhi, alleging censorship and questioning the role of the BJP government.

In a post on X, Gehlot said Bikaner House is a property of the Rajasthan government and alleged that the removal of the photographs amounted to suppressing the artistic expression of a young artist under the BJP government’s watch.

Gehlot claimed that many of the photographs displayed at the exhibition depicted youth-led movements in Delhi. He alleged that the BJP was uncomfortable with the public being exposed to the truth about these movements and accused the BJP government of attempting to conceal alleged injustices.

According to Gehlot, Raihan Vadra was asked to remove two photographs featuring the Tricolour but refused to do so. The former chief minister commended Vadra’s stand, saying there should be no compromise on the honour of the National Flag.

"Raihan Vadra was asked to remove two photographs featuring the Tricolour, but he firmly refused to do so. His steadfastness is commendable; he has demonstrated that there can be no compromise when it comes to the honour of the Tricolour," said Gehlot on X handle.

Calling the removal of the photographs a direct assault on democracy, Gehlot described the incident as an instance of censorship and demanded an explanation from the BJP government over the decision.

"Silencing the voices of artists is a direct assault on democracy. It is a clear instance of censorship. The BJP government must provide an explanation as to why photographs that reveal the truth were removed," said Gehlot in his post on X.

Raihan Vadra, son of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, has alleged that the management of the Rajasthan government-run Bikaner House in Delhi made him take down most of the photographs in his exhibition 'No Idea Is Final', documenting the recent protests in the national Capital, hours before the show opened on Wednesday evening.

"The photographs were of youth protests in Delhi," Raihan Vadra said. "Apparently the content is 'objectionable'," he wrote on Instagram.



