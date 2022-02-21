ASI probes 'risks' to Khajuraho temples

Mumbai/Khajuraho: Taking cognizance of a complaint by a Maharashtra heritage expert, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is probing allegations of certain activities reported from the vicinity (buffer zone) of the ancient Khajuraho Temples - a UNESCO World Heritage site. The quiet development follows objections by the Jalgaon-based Heritage Foundation Director Bhujang Bobade to the ASI Director-General, Madhya Pradesh ASI officials, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others.

Bobade said in his complaint that a group of Jain Temples in the close proximity of the Khajuraho Temples have recently carried out certain minor renovations and used chemical/synthetic paints.

"This poses a severe threat to the safety of the 11-12 centuries old Khajuraho Group of Monuments, comprising two dozen temples. They were declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1986 and accorded global protection.

Surprisingly, not a single concerned authority has bothered to acknowledge my email complaints so far," a miffed Bobade said. It was in December 2021-January 2022 that locals were taken aback to witness painting and minor repairs being undertaken on the equally ancient cluster of Jain Temples outside the Khajuraho Group of Monuments but falling within the 'buffer zone' of the UNESCO World Heritage site.

"As per UNESCO rules, there is a minimum 300-metre 'buffer zone' around all such World Heritage Sites, where no such activities that can potentially harm the designated protected monuments are permitted.

The Jain Temples here have apparently flouted the rules," claimed Bobade. Social media was agog with viral photos and videos of the facelift work that has now given the old Jain Temples a sparkling white façade -- barring two, the Parshvanath and Adinath Temples -- a sharp contrast to the dark-greyish brown demeanour of the world heritage complex beside, and later confirmed in a site visit by IANS.