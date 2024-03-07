Live
Assam Chief Minister Warns Against 'Magical Healing'; AIUDF Chief Faces Arrest
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma issued a stern warning to All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal regarding the banned practices of 'magical healing.' The caution came after the Assam assembly recently passed the Assam Healing (Prevention of Evil) Practices Bill, 2024. This legislation aims to eradicate non-scientific healing practices, which the government views as exploiting innocent people and jeopardizing public health.
The bill, endorsed by the assembly, seeks to create awareness about science-based health knowledge and safeguard society from practices rooted in ignorance. CM Sarma emphasized that if AIUDF Chief Badruddin Ajmalengages in healing practices, he will face arrest under the provisions of the newly enacted law.
AIUDF legislators argue that Ajmal, besides being a political figure, is also a spiritual leader, and individuals voluntarily seek his 'healing' services. Often approached by Muslims to blow into water bottles, Ajmal's followers believe that the water gains healing properties.
CM Sarma, however, firmly stated that the Assembly's decision prevails over individual beliefs, asserting that healing practices have been prohibited. Offenses under the new law are cognizable and non-bailable. For a first offense, a person can face imprisonment for up to three years, along with a fine of ₹50,000. Subsequent convictions may lead to imprisonment for up to five years, a fine of ₹1 lakh, or both. The legislation reflects the government's commitment to curbing practices deemed detrimental to public health.