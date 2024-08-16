Assam CM praises Champai Soren, triggers speculation of political switch

Ranchi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday heaped praises on former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren, fuelling speculation that the senior Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader might jump ship to the BJP before the Assembly elections scheduled in the state later this year.



However, Himanta Sarma chose not to comment on any possible political alignment with Champai Soren.

Some sources are claiming that Champai Soren, currently serving as a minister in the Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government, is reportedly in touch with some BJP leaders. The sources also claim that former JMM MLA Lobin Hembrom may also switch sides to the BJP along with Champai Soren.

The Assam CM, who is BJP's co-incharge for the Assembly elections in Jharkhand, told reporters in Ranchi, "People have seen the JMM government over the last five years. Whatever little work it did during its tenure was done under the leadership of Champai Soren when he was the Chief Minister for six months."

He also attacked current Chief Minister Hemant Soren, saying, "Despite the good work (done by him), nobody can see the poster of Champai Soren anywhere."

When asked about the possibility of Champai Soren joining the BJP, the Assam Chief Minister said, "We can not talk about such political matters right now. Importantly, Champai Soren is a former Chief Minister of the state and he should get respect, so I should not comment on this."

The Assam Chief Minister has been regularly campaigning in Jharkhand for the past few weeks, attending key meetings at the BJP headquarters here in the run-up to the state elections.

To recall, Champai Soren was made the Chief Minister of Jharkhand following the arrest of Hemant Soren by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on corruption charges in January this year.

However, Hemant Soren was again sworn-in as the Chief Minister for the third time last month after being released from jail on bail.

Champai Soren, a longstanding JMM loyalist, stepped aside to facilitate this transition.

As per sources, it required significant effort from the JMM strategists and Hemant Soren to persuade Champai Soren to step down.

The sources also said that Champai Soren reluctantly resigned after being taken aback by the party's decision. He reportedly had concerns about being replaced as the Chief Minister months before the upcoming Assembly elections in Jharkhand.